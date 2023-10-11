​Blues see off Tigers in cup but Ampthill lose to Sharks

​Bedford Blues produced a superb seven-try showing against Leicester Tigers for a 47-28 victory at Goldington Road in the Premiership Cup.

Dean Adamson was among Bedford's try scorers.

​It may have been a weaker Leicester side than in previous weeks but Blues were in excellent form and secured a first win over Tigers since 1979.

And it rounded off the Premiership Cup campaign in style.

Blues started strongly and Tom Litchfield went over for the opening try just three minutes in, before Joe Howard added another.

But Joe Woodward scored twice for Leicester and a penalty try saw them 21-12 ahead at the break.

But Bedford added another five tries in the second-half to rip through their young visitors.

Dean Adamson got his customary try then Matt Worley dotted down to turn the tide back in Mike Rayer’s side’s favour.

Leicester secured the bonus point that sent them through with a fourth try through Ben Woollett, but Cam King put Bedford back in front before Joey Conway and Sean French completed the win for Blues.

Bedford player coach Michael Le Bourgeois said: “We moved the ball well, played the Bedford DNA that we get excited about and that’s ultimately what the crowd come to see. That was really pleasing for us.

“That’s a really strong finish for us in this Premiership Rugby Cup. The boys should be really proud of the performances they’ve put in throughout these past few weeks, particularly in the recent games against Premiership opposition.”

Blues’ league campaign starts on October 21 at home to Ealing Trailfinders.

*It was a tough day for Ampthill as a dominant Sale Sharks scrum powered the Premiership side to a 64-0, ten try win at The AJ Bell.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said: “We’ve run into a very strong Sale Sharks side tonight who were clinical at set piece and very good with the ball in hand.

"We battled well to stay in touch in the game and dug deep at times.

"The Cup has been a different experience for us, and we’ve used these games to try and give all of our squad game time before our league season starts on 21st October.”