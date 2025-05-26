​Blues secure second spot with emphatic win over Chinnor

Matt Worley was among the try scorers in Saturday's win.

​Bedford Blues wrapped up second place in the Championship table with a game to spare thanks to a nine-try 61-26 victory over Chinnor on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory ensured Mike Rayer’s men will end the 24/25 campaign with the best home record in the division, a statistic they achieve for the first time since 2011, having only lost to the sides ranked top of the Premiership and Championship across all competitions.

Forwards coach, Tom Cruse, who is leaving for Worcester over the summer, told the club’s media: “It opened up in the second half and we scored some great tries, but we have to be honest with ourselves and say that the scoreline flattered us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought Chinnor scrapped for everything and were fully deserving of 19-19 at half-time. A few words exchanged and then we were brilliant in that second half.”

Knowing a victory would secure them a best league finish since 2012, Bedford flew out of the traps with tries from Fred Tuilagi, Matt Worley and Louis James.

They were their own worst enemies at times, however, and Chinnor clawed their back into things despite two yellow cards, first for collapsing a maul then a high shot which ended Tuilagi’s afternoon.

Tries from skipper William Ryan, former blue Robin Hardwick and Luke Carter had them in a decent position to be the only side to do the double over Bedford this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Chinnor took a huge gamble before the game having won the toss to allow Bedford to go down their notorious slope in the second half and the home side got to work with some outrageous offloading that has become a hallmark of their game.

James completed a hat-trick, while Dean Adamson, Joe Howard, James Lennon and Alfie Garside also registered.

Chinnor got a try bonus thanks to a moment of individual magic from Nathan Chamberlain.

Cruse added: “The ability to problem solve from the lads has been outstanding this season. They’ve always got the freedom to play what they see, and we had to find different ways to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been an incredible season. A really special moment for those leaving the club, including myself, to confirm second place. But we still have to go again, it’s important to all of us to win next week.”

Blues end the campaign at Caldy on Saturday.