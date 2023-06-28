Blues secure double signing

​Bedford Blues have added two more players to their squad ahead of the new RFU Championship season.

Jordan Venter has signed from Bath Rugby. (Photo: Getty)

Jordan Venter has signed from Bath and the 21-year-old’s arrival will provide further competition in the centre positions alongside Jamie Elliott and Michael Le Bourgeois, who have priorly been announced as staying with the club next season.

South African-born Venter joins the club looking for a new challenge and a fresh start having found his final season in the West Country hampered by injury problems.

Venter told the club’s official website: “I’m really excited to be part of the group. I want to contribute as much as I can, and I feel like the Bedford style of play will really suit the way I look to play the game.

“It feels right to be joining the club in terms of my development. Back when I was at Taunton, Yappy [Former Blue, Tony Yapp] spoke so highly about Mike and the club so that made the decision very easy for me.

“This is the time for me to show what I’m capable of and I’m delighted that’s going to be at Bedford.”

Further depth at tighthead prop was secured with the arrival of Bryan O’Connor from Gloucester.

The 24-year-old Irishman has an established connection to the club already having featured in the British & Irish Cup encounters for Munster ‘A’ back in 2017/18, while also growing up alongside Seán French and Joey Conway playing schools and age grade rugby together.

O’Connor said: “I’m delighted to be making the move to Bedford.

“I’ve followed the club for years and more recently because of Seán being at the club. It’s a really appealing club and I can’t wait to be part of that.

“I felt like I needed a new change because I’m at the stage in my career where I need to be playing rugby week in, week out. When the opportunity came, there was no other decision for me.

