​Blues lose out but Mob fight back at London Scottish

It was a mixed weekend in the Championship.

Blues fought hard to give themselves a chance but all the critical moments seemed to go in Caldy’s favour as they continued their remarkable run of recent form to keep on climbing the Championship table in their debut season in the second-tier.

Blues were behind for large periods of the game and were flattered to be only 21-14 down at the break.

But an unbelievable start to the second half saw Blues turn things round to lead for the first time after 44 minutes.

After Joey Conway stuck a big paw out to the line, Sean French added his second try of the game with a breakaway score to make it 28-21 to Bedford.

But Caldy battled back and it took a score in the last 60 seconds to win the game.

Ampthill, meanwhile, ran out 28-19 winners at London Scottish.

Scottish had led 14-0 early on and 19-7 at half-time, but the Mob fought back in the second-half to take the bonus point victory.

Following the game, head coach Paul Turner said: “It was a game of two halves. We were deservedly behind at half time, our ill-discipline cost us.

"I said to the players that the missed conversion just before half time kept the game within reach at 19-7, the game could have got away from us.