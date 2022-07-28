Blake claims victory in juniors Captain's Day at Bedford & County Golf Club

Juniors captain Kai Williams organised a fun Captain’s Day for all the club juniors, which as well as seeing some really good scores, would see them raise £200 with £100 for junior funds and £50 each for the two chosen charities this year – Project 229 and The Blues Foundation.
The winner was Blake Thornton with 46 points, hotly pursued by Evan Scott on 43 points, just pipping Kian Duffield on countback with the same score.
The July monthly medal sees the participants paired with players in the Open – the best combination win the Ellwood Cup and this year Robert Henman was paired with Lucas Herbert and together they had the best aggregate score.
After being a member at Bedford & County for 47 years, Vic Kirk who achieved his first hole in one on the second hole earlier this month.
Results:
Ladies shield match: Bedford & County 2.5 John O’Gaunt 4.5
Men’s mid week medal: Division One winner – Ben Derbyshire 66, runner up – Grant Elsey 68; Division Two winner – Josh Beech 66, runner up - Andy Mann 67; Division Three winner – Tom Beech 67, runner up – David Hewitt 71
Ladies Ping 4 ball betterball; Winners – Elaine Thornton and Jo Toes 48 points, runners up - Beverley Law and Debbie Newnham-Davies 44 points.
Men’s monthly medal: Division One winner on c/b – Ross Hamilton 66, runner up – Neil Hodgkins 66; Division Two winner – Wesley Bulzis 67, runner up - Antonio de Spirito 70; Division Three winner on c/b – James Scott 64, runner up – Rosario Cochiarella 64.