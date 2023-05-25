The first round of the ladies annual BLCGL 2000 trophy took place on Sunday at Bedford & County Golf Club.

Humphriss Trophy winner Steve Walsh.

On a sunny afternoon the scores were good and Beverley Law came in with a great net 68, followed by Chris Eales on 73 and Wendy Haslam on 74. This is a county wide knockout tournament so Bev now progresses to the next round.

The Humphriss Trophy would see a good turnout of 67 players and some excellent scoring. Count back would see Simon Dickens as runner up with nett 68, just pipping Paul Rose into third place, but the winner with nett 67 was Steve Walsh.

Some wait patiently for a Hole in One while it seems easy for others. Peter Hulance was delighted to buy everyone a whisky on May 16 as he celebrated a hole in one on the second – his fourth hole in one overall.

Peter Hulance got a hole in one.

RESULTS:

Men’s midweek stableford: Division One winner Ian Butcher 39 pts, runner up Tracy White 38 pts; Division Two winner Ron Etheridge 39 pts, runner up Colin McFarland 38 pts; Division Three winner on c/b David Ronaldson 37 pts, runner up Michael Cox 37 pts.

9 hole challenge: Winner Robert Costello 21 pts, runner up Jordan Fortune 20 pts