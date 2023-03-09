The latest news from Bedford & County Golf Club:

If you organise one of the weekly ladies morning competitions during the year you are entitled to compete for the Rota Trophy.

The format this year would be individual with participants only allowed five clubs and a putter. This limit on clubs was no problem for Bev Law who amassed a wonderful 41 points, beating nearest rival Jo Toes by six points.

Sunday 5th March would see the final competition of her year for Ladies Captain Elaine Thornton.

The Bev Law receives her trophy.

She organised a team competition with prizes followed by tea and cakes in the clubhouse. With a format of one score to count on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third, repeated each set of holes, teams met with varying degrees of success.

Runners up with 80 points were Chris Eales, Angie Tatum-Hume, Bev Law and Lucinda Holden. However, the winners managed to collect 84 points – Heather Nolan, Jo Doyle, Jo Toes and Mandy Martin. Nearest the pin on the fifth went to Angie Grafton.