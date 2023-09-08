Bedford angler Tony Sinfield won the annual Bedford Hospital Cup match on Sunday to equal Woburn Sands’ Paul Caton’s record of four outright victories.

Winner Tony Sinfield (left) receives the Bedford Hospital Cup from former Biggleswade Chronicle sports editor Alan Wooding.

With 54 anglers taking part in the annual charity competition which has been held annual since the early 1930, this year’s match was again fished on Blunham and Vauxhall Angling Club’s waters on the River Great Ouse at Willington.

In difficult bright sunlit condition, Sinfield fished worm to start and caught perch for a total weight of 19lbs 5oz. With the top five all being members of Blunham AC, Danny Theakstone took the runners-up spot having caught some good sized chub and small silvers for a total weight of 16lbs 0oz while Steve Drakulic put together a roach bag of 9lbs 12oz for third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organised once again by Blunham AC’s Graham Palmer and Alex Haywood, the match raised £770 for the Bedford Hospital Charity.