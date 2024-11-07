Bedford welcomes the first Roger Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy: A new era of Martial Arts training

Bedford's First ever Roger Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

The highly anticipated opening of the first Roger Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy in Bedford is set for 10th November 2024 at 12:30 PM. This state-of-the-art facility will cater to both adults and children, offering a unique opportunity to train at one of the leading martial arts teams in the world.

Darren Allen, a distinguished black belt and one of the academy’s lead instructors, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture: “This academy represents a significant step forward for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Bedford. We are committed to providing top-tier training for both children and adults, and fostering a positive, friendly community for practitioners of all levels. Whether you’re a seasoned martial artist or just starting your journey, this is the place to be.”

To celebrate the grand opening, the academy will offer an exclusive promotion of 25% off of memberships for life to the first 100 members to sign up. Additionally, potential students can take advantage of free taster sessions, allowing them to experience the transformative power of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu firsthand.

L: Roger Gracie and R: the programme of events. Pictures: Getty / Sharon Allen

The academy boasts a team of three competitive black belt coaches with decades of coaching experience between them. They each bring their own unique expertise and passion for the art. With a focus on technique, discipline, self-defence and respect, the academy aims to cultivate not only skilled martial artists but also a training environment that is welcoming to people from all walks of life.

Roger Gracie Academy - Bedford is a large, state of the art facility with 150m² of Zebra Pro 50mm mats, a weights gym, sauna and multi-person Ice Bath. They are a full-time academy offering classes to children and adults 7 days a week. Junior classes and their adult Fundamental classes follow a comprehensive Roger Gracie curriculum, equipping the students with a solid base of self-defence and techniques.

Conveniently located with ample free parking, the Roger Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy is poised to become a cornerstone of the Bedford's martial arts community. For those interested in joining this exciting new chapter in Bedford, further details and registration information can be found at www.rgabedford.com.

Join us on this momentous occasion as we embark on a journey of growth, empowerment, and excellence in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.