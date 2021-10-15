Bedford runner finishes in elite top ten of London Marathon

Bedford and County men’s masters team

The big news in local athletics this week was Bedford runners’ success in the Virgin London Marathon.

Bedford and County’s Matt Leach finished ninth in the elite race, in a time of 2:15:31, and Josh Lunn was not far behind, coming 14th in a time of 2:18:06. These were great performances from the Bedford pair.

In Masters athletics, which covers age 35 upwards, the Bedford and County AC men’s team finished a close second in the Eastern Masters League Final that was held at Milton Keynes on Saturday, September 25.

The highlight of the afternoon was the breaking of the British M70 triple jump best by Bedford’s Dave Folgate. Sadly this could not be considered as an official record as there was no wind gauge, although the wind all afternoon was negligible.

Throughout the day, the Bedford and County team were neck-and-neck with Marshall Milton Keynes.

The Bedford team was stretched, with many of the veteran athletes competing in multiple events.

This took its toll in the relays that closed the competition, as the tired Bedford athletes could not keep up with their arch-rivals from Milton Keynes.