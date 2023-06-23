After a very successful league season the Bedford & District Netball league have now completed their cup finals.

Once again this year teams were split into eight divisions and played the competition on a knockout format.
The teams were put into groups and played for trophies which honour people, past and present, who have made a great contribution to the success of the B & DNL.
Winners were:
The Gloria Keech Trophy: BCNC Jewels
The Nancy Morris Trophy: Accord Phoenix
The Dot Bassett Trophy: Wixam Wasps
The Bernadette Palmer Trophy: Storm
The Sylvia Eastley Trophy: BCNC Dymonds
The Heather Nolan Trophy: Henlow Hurricanes
The Gary Burgess Trophy: Westoning Hornets
The Sheelagh Redpath Trophy: BCNC lst Choice