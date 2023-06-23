News you can trust since 1845
Bedford netballers complete cup finals

After a very successful league season the Bedford & District Netball league have now completed their cup finals.
By Sports Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:12 BST
Winners of the Heather Nolan Trophy, Henlow Hurricanes.Winners of the Heather Nolan Trophy, Henlow Hurricanes.
Winners of the Heather Nolan Trophy, Henlow Hurricanes.

Once again this year teams were split into eight divisions and played the competition on a knockout format.

The teams were put into groups and played for trophies which honour people, past and present, who have made a great contribution to the success of the B & DNL.

Winners were:

Gloria Keech Trophy winners, BCNC Jewels.Gloria Keech Trophy winners, BCNC Jewels.
Gloria Keech Trophy winners, BCNC Jewels.

The Gloria Keech Trophy: BCNC Jewels

The Nancy Morris Trophy: Accord Phoenix

The Dot Bassett Trophy: Wixam Wasps

The Bernadette Palmer Trophy: Storm

The Sylvia Eastley Trophy: BCNC Dymonds

The Heather Nolan Trophy: Henlow Hurricanes

The Gary Burgess Trophy: Westoning Hornets

The Sheelagh Redpath Trophy: BCNC lst Choice

