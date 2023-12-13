Bedford man who started playing bowls just before 9th birthday receives merit award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bowls Bedfordshire presented Andrew Manning with an Award of Merit for outstanding service to the sport of bowls in Bedfordshire at the county lunch on Sunday, December 3.

Andrew started playing lawn bowls just before his ninth birthday and has been a keen player of the sport and a key member of Sharnbrook Bowls Club for many years.

His playing achievements include winning nine county competitions including singles, two wood singles, pairs, mixed pairs, triples and fours and being a finalist on a further nine occasions. In addition, he has won an amazing total of 54 separate Sharnbrook Bowls Club competitions in the years from 1991 to 2023.

Andrew has been Sharnbrook’s delegate at Bowls Bedfordshire’s county meetings and has been a selector for the county teams for many years. He has promoted the fortunes of bowling generally at Sharnbrook and in Bedfordshire for a very long time.