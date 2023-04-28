News you can trust since 1845
Bedford juniors produce good scores in Harrison & Rowley Cup

Bedford & County Golf Club’s junior section started their season with the Harrison & Rowley Cup which saw some good scores for the season warm-up.

By Sports Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST
Bedford's young golfers were in great form.Bedford's young golfers were in great form.
Bedford's young golfers were in great form.

Three juniors returned sub nett par rounds and resulted in Blake Thornton retaining the trophy on nett 67, followed by Matt Arden on 69, whilst Blake pushed brother Joshua Thornton into third place on countback.

Meanwhile the ladies’ first medal of the year would also contain two trophies – one for the gross winner – the Browning Cup - and the Sillem Trophy for the best nett. Brenda Gibbons took the Browning Cup with a gross 88 from Louise Simons on gross 91 while the Sillem Trophy went to Barbara Naylor with a nett 74.

RESULTS:

Inter club ladies Shield match: Leighton Buzzard 4.5 Bedford & County 2.5

Men’s midweek stableford: Division One winner – Damian Bavister 57 pts, runner up – James Dean 36 pts; Division Two winner on c/b - Derek Cormack 37 pts, runner up - Mark Harvey 37 pts; Division Three winner – Keith Milton 38 pts, runner up - Nathan Bavister 32 pts.

9 hole challenge: Winner – Joshua Thornton 21pts, runner up – Blake Thornton 20 pts.