Three juniors returned sub nett par rounds and resulted in Blake Thornton retaining the trophy on nett 67, followed by Matt Arden on 69, whilst Blake pushed brother Joshua Thornton into third place on countback.

Meanwhile the ladies’ first medal of the year would also contain two trophies – one for the gross winner – the Browning Cup - and the Sillem Trophy for the best nett. Brenda Gibbons took the Browning Cup with a gross 88 from Louise Simons on gross 91 while the Sillem Trophy went to Barbara Naylor with a nett 74.