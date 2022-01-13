Bedford hockey squads can look forward to next round after Super 6s success

Action from the Men’s 2s friendly, which resulted in a 3-1 victory over Cambridge Nomads

Whilst most Bedford Hockey Club’s teams had to contend with the adverse weather conditions of the weekend for their first post-Christmas game play, the Men’s and Women’s Indoor squads headed to Nottingham for the start of this year’s England Hockey Super 6s Championships, both teams competing in Division 2, writes Jean Fitch.

Played out across the two days, the first round of the competitions concluded with the top three finishers from each of the North and South pools set to return on the January 22-23 with the aspiration of becoming overall champions.

The men dominated the North pool, winning four of their five matches with a phenomenal tally of 36 goals, ending a very successful weekend in top spot.

The women’s competition, meanwhile, involved a four-match play-off and, thanks to a last-minute victory over Cannock, the Bedford squad ended in third place, with a total of 14 goals netted across the weekend.

The result sees them joining their male counterparts for the next round of the competition later in the month.

With the second half of the league season resuming this week in the outdoor game, most of the Club’s squads took the opportunity to participate in friendly fixtures to run-off any Christmas excess.

The Men’s 3s and 6s though had to launch straight in with league play to catch up on previously postponed fixtures, unfortunately both coming away with losses, against Letchworth and Potters Bar respectively.