Bedford hockey quartet are on top of the world!
Four Bedford Hockey Club players played for England in the Over-35s and Over-40s World Masters tournament that was staged in Nottingham – and they all claimed gold medals.
Simba Chigwada and Matthew Wilson played for the Men’s Over 35s, Kate Costin for the Women’s Over 35s and Kelly Bingham for the Women’s Over 40s.
And they all made Sunday's World Cup finals with their respective teams.
Chigwanda and Wilson struck gold first, as England saw off South Africa 1-0 in a very tight encounter.
Next up was Bingham and the Over-40s women, who had won their final pool stage match against Sri Lanka 22-0!
The final against Argentina was a much closer affair, but England won it 2-0 with Bingham netting the first.
Costin and England's Over 35s had also cruised through the pool stages, but were made to work for their 2-1 final win over Ireland, coming from behind to do so.