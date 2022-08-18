Bedford hockey players impress at Masters World Cup

England O35s, with Bedford's Kate Costin (front row left in red) during a World Cup warm-up match a few weeks ago against Bedford. Kelly Bingham (behind Kate in white) playing for the Bedford squad.

Five of Bedford’s Club members are currently in Nottingham participating in the Masters Hockey World Cup, which began on Friday and runs until the 21st.

Other age categories will be played later in the year, in Cape Town for Over 45s to Over 55s Men, and Over 45s to Over 65s Women, and Tokyo for the Men’s Over 60s to Over 80s, when other Bedford players will be travelling to participate, but Nottingham is hosting over 1000 of the world’s best Over 35s and Over 40s, representing more than 50 teams, as they battle to become world champions.

First in action was Bedford coach, Alyn Meredith, with the Wales Men’s Over 40s, taking on France. Wales unfortunately fell 5-2 down, and there was little joy in their second fixture of the tournament as the Welsh squad stepped out against England, 5-0 to England being the result.

Two of Bedford’s Men’s 1st team players, Simba Chigwada and Matthew Wilson, are representing England Men’s Over 35s. After starting with a tough game against South Africa, which finally ended 4-3 to England, the following day’s match against Sri Lanka was a very different story, England finishing with a dominant 10-0 victory, with two goals scored off Matthew’s stick.

Next came the chance for Kelly Bingham, England Women’s Over 40s taking on Scotland. The score line remained 0-0 after the first quarter, before England settled into their rhythm to start their winning ways with a 6-0 triumph. Not to be outdone by the Men’s O35s decisive victory, Kelly, and her Over 40s teammates, matched their score line, when they took on Ghana, 10-0 to England

Finally, Bedford Hockey Club’s Ladies Club Captain, Kate Costin, got to gain her sixth cap for England Over 35s as the team took on Wales.

In a similar start to the over 40s opener, the score remained 0-0 as they entered the second quarter. Two goals in quick succession put Kate’s England team ahead, Wales scoring a consolation goal before England netted home a third in the final quarter. The score of10-0 was clearly the trend for the England team’s second matches, the Over 35s taking their game against France by that same score, Kate bagging one of the ten goals.