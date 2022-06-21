Bedford Hockey Club quintet add to international caps

Kate Costin and her England side. Photo: Sharon Boccaccini

This including playing in the searing heat on Friday and drenching rain of Saturday, but finding time to be thankful for better hockey playing conditions on the Sunday.

Ladies’ club captain Kate Costin earned her fourth England cap, stepping out for the women’s over 35s.

An 8-0 victory over Scotland, aided by a goal from Kate, and 4-1 wins over both Wales and Ireland placed the England team top of the standings to take the gold.

A hat-trick of goals across the weekend by Kelly Bingham, receiving her 10th England cap, contributed to a dominant performance by the women’s over 40s, their decisive 11-0 triumph over Scotland and 6-1 and 5-1 victories over Wales and Ireland respectively, were also gold medal winning performances.

Bedford masters player Cora Davies received her 13th cap for Wales, as she led the Wales women's over 50s out as captain. Despite two draws and only one loss, the team had to settle for fourth.

Pam Begg notched up her 10th cap for Scotland, her over 55s squad finishing the weekend in third spot.

Angela Travis and her Wales Over 60s team also ended their run in third position.