Bedford Hockey Club ladies 1s hosting top of table clash with Sutton Coldfield

Bedford's Ladies 2s in action last weekend

ROUND-UP BY JEAN FITCH

It was another pretty successful weekend for Bedford Hockey Club’s senior squads. Thirteen teams saw action, resulting in 8 wins, a draw and just 4 losses, with Bedford players netting 41 goals across the matches. Two teams got to rest, the Men’s 6s, having a bye, and the Ladies’ 3s having yet another fixture postponed due to a frozen pitch.

In other ladies’ fixtures, all the teams took victories, barring the Ladies’ 6s who had an unlucky 2-1 loss away to Bishop’s Stortford. The team are still holding their own in their division and will be confident of taking points this week when they have a home game against bottom of the table West Herts.

Bedford's men's 2s on their way to a 5-1 win over Brentwood

The Ladies’ 1s held their second position in the table after a great 3-1 away win over third placed St Albans. The result moves Bedford 8 points clear of St Albans and just 3 points behind top-spot Sutton Coldfield. A great top of the table clash is guaranteed on Saturday when Sutton Coldfield travel to Bedford.

The Ladies’ 2s also hold second spot just 2 points behind Letchworth following their 2-0 conquest over Crostyx, and will hope for further points when they head away to Southend this weekend.

Keeping the trend going, a phenomenal 7-0 win for the Ladies’ 4s, away in Potters Bar, has the Bedford squad sitting second in their table, with just St Albans ahead of them. They travel away again next weekend, heading to Bishop’s Stortford.

Yet another substantial triumph for the Ladies’ 5s, 9-2 against St Albans, keeps them well out ahead at the top of the table, the weekend’s goals edging their tally up to 85. With next week’s fixture being against Saffron Walden, who are yet to have a win this season, further goals, and points, must surely be a given.

It was another successful week for the Ladies’ 7s, who have got a taste for victory. Their 2-1 win over a forceful Shefford & Sandy continues a steady move up the table. Their Potters Bar opposition, next week, on the other hand, are on a bit of a losing run, so the Bedford team will hope to continue their winning ways.

There was disappointment for the Men’s 1s, as they returned to league action. Despite looking strong on the attack, they failed to penetrate the Lichfield defence. Litchfield however, in their response, made the most of their chances, being rewarded with a 4-0 victory. It will be a tough fixture for Bedford at the weekend, when they travel away to battle it out with Harborne, who remain undefeated at the top of the table.

On a positive, the Men’s 2s will be delighted with their 5-1 domination over Brentwood, although they, too, face a tough match this week with top table Old Loughtonians.

The Men’s 3s still have a game in hand over the teams above them but their 3-all draw away to Hertford still has them sitting comfortably in 5th position. They host Welwyn Garden City next.

Sitting third in the league, despite still having two games in hand compared with the top two teams, the Men’s 4s secured a 3-1 victory over Broxbourne. If they can take the win against second placed Hertford this week, and gain victories in their postponed fixtures, they could be heading towards top spot.

There was no joy for the Men’s 5s or Vets, sadly. The 5s lost 8-0 to St Albans and face the challenge of top of the table Letchworth next week. The Vets, meanwhile, lost 8-2 to Letchworth and get to take on St Albans at the weekend.