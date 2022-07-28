Gracie Wall with her silver medal. Photo submitted.

This was Wall's first England call up and her first experience of international competition, and although she would have liked to have finished one place higher, she was pleased with her performance.

She comfortably cleared every height at the first time of asking, up to and including her 1.75 metre PB, and she was leading the event until the final height of 1.78.

Wall failed this height, and it was cleared by an Irish jumper who won the gold.