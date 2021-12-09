Bedford HC masters hit opponents for 14, youngsters impress on their senior hockey debuts

There was a great performance by the youngsters playing for the ladies’ sevenths.

Whilst the men’s and ladies’ firsts, sitting fifth and second in their respective leagues, are already enjoying their Christmas break, 12 of Bedford Hockey Club’s senior squads and two masters teams were in action over the weekend.

The ladies’ seconds’ 8-1 win away to Thurrock positions them only one point below top of the table Havering.

They will be hoping to take more points next weekend when they travel away to bottom table Waltham Forest.

The men’s seconds, having forced a 2-2 draw away to St Albans, will also hope to up their points when they head to Potters Bar this coming Saturday.

With several injuries, the ladies’ thirds have struggled with two losses on the trot, this week going 2-1 down to Welwyn.

They still hold third place in their division, however, though face top table Stevenage on away turf next weekend.

The battle between the men’s thirds and Harpenden firtsts remained goalless in the first half.

It was Bedford who opened the scoring in the second half, only for an ex-Bedford player to level the score-line.

The team can expect another tough contest next week when Letchworth travel to Chester Road.

Second in the table ladies’ fourths will have hoped for a win, away to Cheshunt, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

They travel away again next weekend to take on bottom of the table Saffron Walden, who are yet to win a match.

The men’s fourths meanwhile demonstrated their force, away to Harpenden, with a 5-0 domination to have them sitting third in the table with a game in hand over the top two teams.

Next week is likely to be a tougher match for the Bedford squad as Vauxhall host their fixture.

The ladies’ fifths continue to show their strength, this week enjoying a 6-1 victory away to Letchworth to keep them top table.

They have the prospect of a tough match next weekend, however, when they travel away to Stevenage.

Despite some determined play, the men’s fifths continue to struggle to make a breakthrough, this week going 3-1 down to Southgate.

The ladies’ sixths also had a testing time, taking on Stevenage and ending 2-1 down.

They will be hoping to push the home advantage in their forthcoming fixture against Hertford.

A 1-1 draw for the ladies’ sevenths against Berkhamsted & Hemel was a great achievement.

Several of the young Bedford players were experiencing senior hockey for the first time.

Both the men’s vets and the men’s sevenths travelled away to Southgate, both unfortunately returning defeated.The vets lost 7-2 sevenths 3-0.

In Sunday’s Women’s Masters Over 35s Cup they beat Shefford & Sandy 14-0.

The weekend also saw the inaugural match by the ladies’ over 55s, after England Hockey added this new age category into their Masters Club Championships.