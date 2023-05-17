Bedford ​golfing quartet crowned winners

​The second of the three Bank Holiday Mondays in May would see Bedford & County Golf Club celebrate the coronation of King Charles with a fun team competition.

The winners of the coronation competition are crowned.

​Groups were chosen at random for the day and a crown would of course feature - with each member of the groups of four players able to choose two holes where they would wear the crown and where their score would then count double.

So many of the teams said they had ‘chosen the wrong holes on the day’ but one team got it all right and came in with a wonderful 95 points – Derek Cormack, Claire Cummings, George Breadon and Angie Grafton. Runners up with 90 points were Richard Chadwick, Paul Davies, Hank Maloney and Carrina Pinney.

The annual Ladies Past Captains match saw some tight scores with Angie Tatum-Hume coming in with 27 points, but the trophy would go to Pat Anderson who picked up one more point to finish on 28.