News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question

Bedford ​golfing quartet crowned winners

​The second of the three Bank Holiday Mondays in May would see Bedford & County Golf Club celebrate the coronation of King Charles with a fun team competition.

By Sports Reporter
Published 17th May 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:25 BST
The winners of the coronation competition are crowned.The winners of the coronation competition are crowned.
The winners of the coronation competition are crowned.

​Groups were chosen at random for the day and a crown would of course feature - with each member of the groups of four players able to choose two holes where they would wear the crown and where their score would then count double.

So many of the teams said they had ‘chosen the wrong holes on the day’ but one team got it all right and came in with a wonderful 95 points – Derek Cormack, Claire Cummings, George Breadon and Angie Grafton. Runners up with 90 points were Richard Chadwick, Paul Davies, Hank Maloney and Carrina Pinney.

The annual Ladies Past Captains match saw some tight scores with Angie Tatum-Hume coming in with 27 points, but the trophy would go to Pat Anderson who picked up one more point to finish on 28.

Pat Anderson is seen receiving her trophy from Past Ladies Captain Elaine Thornton.Pat Anderson is seen receiving her trophy from Past Ladies Captain Elaine Thornton.
Pat Anderson is seen receiving her trophy from Past Ladies Captain Elaine Thornton.
Related topics:Bedford