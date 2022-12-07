Bedford edge to win but Mob fall

Mixed fortunes for Championship clubs.

Blues remain unbeaten at Goldington Road this season after a nail-biting 32-31 victory over Nottingham.

The Championship’s leading marksman Will Maisey kicked another 12 points to take him past a century for the campaign and over 300 for the club.

Harry Clayton’s try put Nottingham ahead but Blues responded with tries from Luke Frost and Joey Conway, Maisey’s boot putting them 17-5 ahead before Nathan Tweedy reduced the arrears.

Nottingham got level after the break before losing two men to the sin bin, that after Blues had themselves started the second-half with 14, Karl Wilkins putting Blues back in front before replacement Jake Garside dotted down the bonus point score.

But Michael Stronge finished off a really crisp counterattacking move to close the gap before John Neville reduced the arrears to one point with another try, Blues though able to regain possession and hold on to win.

Assistant coach Jake Sharp said: “There’s some real basic stuff which we need to fix up.

“Our lineout fell apart a bit at the end; sometimes we try to do the special bit rather than the simple things really well.

"We’re pleased with the win, bonus point and the crowd really got behind us again today. That support helped us get the job done.”

Ampthill, meanwhile, fell 12-20 at home to Hartpury.

Alex Harmes and Zac Nearchou got the Mob’s tries but it wasn’t enough as the visitors took the points.

Head coach Paul Turner said afterwards : “It was a poor performance in the first half where we were second best in both the set piece and kicking game.

“We lost the territorial battle and were fortunate to only be 10-0 down at half-time.

