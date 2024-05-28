Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Bedford and County athletes have proudly propelled themselves into this year’s UK top 20 track and field rankings this summer.

Jasmine Wilkins set a Senior Women's and U20 Women's club 100m record of 11.60 seconds while running at the UCONN Northeast Challenge meeting in the United States, a performance that put her in the UK top 10 for the event.

Next came Etienne Maughan, who followed up a 100m hurdles win in the British Universities championships with a club record of 13.54 while winning at the Loughborough International, in the process beating a certain Katrina Johnson-Thompson.

Etienne currently ranks eighth in the UK for for 100m Hurdles

Etienne Maughan, centre, with her gold medal at the British Universities Championship

Finally, came Jack Goodwin, who shot to 14th place in this year's UK 5000m rankings with a stunning PB of 13.35.77 at the Ifam track in Brussels at the weekend.

Slicing a huge 16 seconds off of his previous best, Jack's time was only just over a second outside Mark Draper's Senior Men's club record, which was set in 2011.

A club spokesman said: “These are three wonderful performances that speak of the Bedford club’s strength, both in sprints and distance events.”

At the weekend Jasmine produced a stunning 11.43 second 100m against top-class opposition in the Stratford Speed Grand Prix.

Running against international calibre opposition, Jasmine clocked up the 11.43 second performance in the first round, and then followed this with an 11.44 second performance in the second round.

Unfortunately a marginal tail-wind in the first round (the wind was stronger in round two) will prevent Jasmine climbing the UK rankings any further on this occasion, but it was nevertheless an outstanding performance.

The club’s U13s and U15s travelled to Hemel Hempstead last week on what turned out to be a very sunny day for the second match of the YDL and finished third behind Windsor and Bracknell, leaving them third overall in their division.

Match result: 1st Windsor 570, 2nd Bracknell 536.5, 3rd Bedford 497.5, 4th Oxford 440, 5th Wycombe 417, 6th Aylesbury 404, 7th Chiltern 375.