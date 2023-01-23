Bedford Blues 'building something special' after blowing away Cornish Pirates

Tui Uru was on the scoresheet in a convincing win for Bedford Blues.

It was a performance that showcased just how deadly Mike Rayer’s side can be with ball in hand, but they had to mix it up front as well with some mammoth defensive shifts with Pirates holding more possession than the scoreboard suggested.

Forwards Coach, Sean McCarthy said: “We’re very pleased. Pirates are a very good side, we had to front up and a lot of the things we spoke about in the week paid off. The link up between the forwards and backs was probably the best of the season which is really pleasing to see.

“We’re building something really special here and we need to back it up next weekend against Caldy which will be another difficult test.”

Try scorer Matty Worley added: “It was a good display. We spoke in the week about doing the double on them and it was good to do it today in front of a big crowd.

“We knew they come pretty heavy in the forward pack and wanted to bully us, but we overcame that and matched them physically.

“In the backs we outplayed them and showed how Bedford play rugby.

“Our defensive efforts were fantastic and some of the best of the season. We are playing some really good rugby.”

Bedford led the contest from the moment they started the scoreboard ticking after just three minutes, and had the try bonus point wrapped up before the half-time interval.

Worley scored twice in the opening exchanges, before forwards duo Tui Uru and Joey Conway also got in on the act before the break.

Will Maisey – who retained a 100 per cent kicking ratio throughout the contest – added some conversions and penalties to make it 31-13 at the break as all of Pirates’ points came inside the opening 25 minutes.

Replacement scrum half Alex Schwarz made a neat snipe from a driving maul to ensure they at least crossed the whitewash once while Arwel Robson was also perfect from the tee.