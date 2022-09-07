Bedford Blues and Ampthill both prepare to get RFU Championship season under way.

Blues will be looking for a first victory in Coventry for over a decade when they make the relatively short trip to the West Midlands on Friday night for a 7.45pm start.

Ampthill, meanwhile, welcome old friends Jersey Reds to Dillingham Park on Saturday at 3pm, with last season’s results suggesting this will be another keenly-contested game.

Mike Rayer’s Bedford charges will be looking for a perfect start to the campaign when going in search of an opening day victory for the first time since 2019, while also trying to achieve a first success at Butts Park Arena since October 2008.

With so much continuity remaining from last season, the squad impressed in pre-season performances against Rotherham and Northampton and will be looking to replicate that form into competitive action.

And for lock Alex Woolford, it will mean a return to one of his former clubs, something he is relishing.

He said: “There’s excitement in the camp. We had two really close games with Coventry last year, losing by three points over both games, but we’re keen to rip into it as pre-season training has gone on a long time so we’re looking forward to it.

"League games are so different to pre-season given there’s something to play for in every game and the fine margins and little wins all add up – I think when you look at some of the games we narrowly lost last year, had we won them we’d have had a much better finishing position.

"We want to start the league well. We’re a good team, have trained well and I’m excited to see what we can do as a team and as a squad.”

Ampthill recorded two good wins against Welsh sides in the pre-season but were undone by the strength of former multiple Premiership and European Cup Champions Saracens last Friday night – a game that for long periods was a lot closer than the final score of 59-14 suggested.