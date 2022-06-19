Bedford athletes gearing up for clash of middle distance giants

Bedford & County AC's Jack Goodwin has been invited to compete in the British Championships 5000m File picture

There the opposition will include Tonbridge AC - which could see some fiercely contested races as the two middle-distance giants collide, writes Peter Webster.

The club will look to build further momentum towards the Championship Grand Final on Sunday, August 21 on their home track.

Round two on June 4 was hosted by Bedford & County.

Following a reasonable result in a tough opening match at Chelmsford that left the club 13th out of the 16 teams, there was a sense among many that Bedford had a point to prove in a match that would see them face all of the teams that finished below them in 2021, local rivals Peterborough and Nene valley, and last season’s champions, Crawley.

Despite late withdrawals, Bedford were able to field a strong side that included seven of the bronze medal-winning team from the recent National 12-stage road relay, and several international athletes.

Bedford finished third behind runaway winners Crawley and a strong Havering - probably a fair reflection of where the squad is at the moment.

As usual, Bedford performed strongly in the middle distance events, with Sam Winters (1:54.51) and Joe Strange (1:58.63) winning the Men’s 800m A and B races, a one-two in the 1500m from Jack Goodwin (3:58.55) and Ben Alcock (3:59.03), and another one-two in the 3000m steeplechase from Harry Brodie (9:54.51) and Craig Emmerson (10:07.63).

There were also wins in the field from Gracie Wall (1.69m high jump), Belinda Sergent (11.23m triple jump) and Scott Johnson (1.86m high jump).

In good news for the Bedford Club, Jack Goodwin received an invitation to compete over 5000m in the British Championships after he continued a streak of sub-14 minute performances with 13.52.31 in the British Milers Club Grand Prix at Watford on June 11.