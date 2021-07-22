Bedford athlete sets new record racing for Great Britain in Estonia

Bedford & County Athletics Club’s Alex Alston improved his own Under 20 club record to 9:06.03 whilst representing Great Britain in the final of the 3000m Steeplechase at the European Under 20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on Sunday.

Just qualifying for the championships was an achievement in itself, but Alex and his coaches will be encouraged by the fact that he managed to run two fast races in three days, and to PB in the final, particularly as he still has another two full track seasons left in the Under 20 age group.