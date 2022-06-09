Awards time for Bedford Hockey Club - full list of winners

When the Welsh National Women’s Over 55s squad were looking for a team to take them on for a training match, in preparation for their Four Nations Championships in June, and their World Cup Tournament in Cape Town in October, Bedford were only too happy to oblige.
St Albans was the venue for the head-to-head, with the Bedford squad consisting predominantly of their Women’s Masters, bolstered by a few of the Club’s younger talent.
The match, played in quarters, was very evenly matched, with action moving from end to end and both teams having direct strikes on goal. Into the final quarter, the score remained 0-0.
With under 10 minutes still to play, one of the Welsh forwards finally slotted the ball away, breaking the deadlock. Then, just as the final whistle was about to blow, Wales were awarded a Penalty Corner, the strike on goal finding a Welsh stick and deflecting over the heads of the Bedford defence to find the top corner of the net.
The weekend also saw the Club celebrating its Annual Awards ceremony, an event which hadn’t been possible for the past 2 seasons. The trophies mark success on the pitch, for both teams and individuals, and recognise those who make an outstanding contribution to making the Club the excellent place it is.
Ladies’ Masters Player of the Season – Sue Phillips
Men’s Vets Player of the Season – Pete Lickiss
Ladies’ 7th Team Players Player – Sophie Smith
Men’s 6th Team Players Player – Michael Isreal
Ladies’ 6th Team Players Player - Brooke Tinniswood
Men’s 5th Team Players Player – Harry Bennett
Ladies’ 5th Team Players Player – Mia Pountney
Men’s 4th Team Players Player – Lewis Riley
Ladies’ 4s Team Players Player – Alisha McLeod
Men’s 3rd Team Players Player – Ben Oakley
Ladies’ 3rd Team Players Player – Annie Mabin
Men’s 2nd Team Players Player – Rodger Crystal
Ladies’ 2nd Team Players Player – Niamh Lowe-Davies
Men’s 1st Team Players Player – Rob Shearer
Ladies’ 1st Team Players Player – Kelly Bingham
Umpire Services – Lucy Sellers
Pierre Weston – Most Improved Men’s Player – Dan Tonkin
Elaine Harvey – Most Improved Ladies Player – Erin MacFarlaine
Woodrow Trophy – Men’s Young Player of the Season – Josh Stewart
Cod Cup – Ladies Young Player of the Season – Ceryl Peppiatt
Alan Rushden – Men’s Top Scorer – Josh Dixon
Darrah Shield – Ladies Top Scorer – Bea Burak
Men’s Player of the Season – Rob Shearer
Durham Trophy – Ladies Player of the Season – Charlotte Goodson, Ella Litchfield & Brooke Tinniswood
Narwi Lotay – Men’s Team of the Season – Men’s 5s
The Val Robinson Ladies Team Award – Ladies’ 5s
Services to the Men’s Section – Ruaridh Nicholson
Deb Weiland - Services to the Ladies Section – Sam Skelton & Claire Higginson
BHC Tankard – Services to the Club – Sue Peppiatt, Debbie Wilson & Dave Parratt