Autoglass® and Sheffield United host women diversity event in Bedford

Bedford, United Kingdom – Autoglass® and Sheffield United Women came together at a joint Partnership Day in Bedford this week to promote and support women in male-dominated industries.

Autoglass®, the UK’s leading specialist for vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration, is the principal partner of the Sheffield United women's team. Sport and automotive are traditionally male-dominated sectors and so the collaboration is focused on fostering more diverse and inclusive industries.

The Partnership Day saw technicians at Autoglass® and Sheffield United Women’s team players meet and share experiences at Autoglass® Head Office in Bedford, UK.

At the event, the Sheffield United players got a tutorial in windscreen repair and replacement from technicians at Autoglass®, followed by a series of football games led by the Sheffield United players. Autoglass® staff also got involved in a series of competitions and games held throughout the day.

Ian Rowlands, Commercial Director at Autoglass®, says: “Our partnership with the Sheffield United Women’s team builds off our ambition to create a more diverse and equitable business. Gender diversity has been a priority for us not only because it’s the right thing to do, but it also makes business sense – it ensures we are reflective of our customer base and provides us with a balanced approach to business decisions. We draw parallels with the Sheffield United Women’s team as we look to create more gender balance and shift mindsets within our industries. The partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to share and learn from each other as we continue working hard towards more inclusive workplaces.”