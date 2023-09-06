​Athletic lose out in opener

​A weak performance saw Bedford Athletic lose their first home game of the season 31-24 to Sudbury.

​A last minute penalty try saw them earn a losing bonus point they did not deserve as a largely listless and aimless display saw their visitors leave with a bonus point victory.

Early penalties went the way of Bedford as both sides settled into the new tackle height laws and an early kick at goal from Leo Mortimer was off target.

Sudbury took the lead when fly half Sam Rust darted through the defence for the opening try.

Back row Jack Firth caught the kick off and sped down the line, leaving defenders trailing in his wake for the second try and minutes later Sudbury worked the ball with width and pace stretching a disorganised home defence beyond breaking point for a third try in five minutes scored by inside centre Jake Sumner. Rust converted all three for a 21-0 lead in the 24th minute.

Bedford replied with a try from Casey George, converted by Mortimer, and after Sudbury’s Rust then kicked a penalty Bedford scored against the run of play when Stephen Woodhead broke down the blindside and fed Josh Cassell for the second try which Mortimer converted for a 24-14 half-time score.

A penalty reduced the arrears further in the second-half after Sudbury had a man sin-binned, then Jake Foster was sin binned for the home side with ten minutes to go and the visitors capitalised with Sumner’s converted try before the late penalty try gave Bedford their bonus point.