Annual games celebrating inclusion and achievement for 35th year in Bedford
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Complete with starting flags and finishing lines, measured jumps and throws, medal ceremonies and personal triumphs. Everything took place in a supportive and inclusive atmosphere in a day of happiness and celebration and the weather stayed mainly fair.
The Games have created a strong and lasting community amongst those who organise, participate in and support the event. From local Upper School students, to Lord Lieutenants and High Sheriffs. Social groups and day centres, to Bedfordshire Mayors and councillors. Friends and families to local charitable organisations. With the fantastic volunteer ‘games makers’, everyone came together for an amazing day.
The event was opened by Cheerleaders from Biddenham Upper School and Nkiru Drummers performed during the lunch break.
Carly Jordan from the Games committee said, “The Games never fail to inspire and delight in the enjoyment and sense of achievement they give to participants who often don’t get opportunities to participate in sport.”
The Bedfordshire Games are always looking for new volunteers and sponsors as it runs on a very tight budget and with a small, committed core group. Find us on Facebook or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.