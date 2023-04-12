​Amptill’s unbeaten run ends

​Ampthill saw their unbeaten run come to an end on Saturday as they lost 21-45 at home to Coventry.

​Coventry effectively put the game to bed in the opening ten minutes – tries from Will Rigg in the corner, wing James Martin following an end-to-end play and then lock George Smith all converted by Evan Mitchell giving the visitors a 0-21 advantage.

Ben Harris reduced the arrears, Tom Hardwick converting, but hooker Suva Ma’asi scored Coventry’s bonus point try.

Cai Devine scored Ampthill’s second try, but Smith scored again for Coventry for a good half-time lead.

Ampthill got their third try in the 55th minute through Jake Ellwood, but Martin also added his second for Coventry and Will Lane completed the scoring.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner was left disappointed with his team’s overall display.

He said: “We’re really disappointed with that performance. We lost the game in the first half. We were poor and made too many errors and left too big a difference to catch up.

"We were very brave in the second half and should’ve got over for a bonus point near the end, but it’s the hope that kills you.

"Everything we didn’t do in the first half came back to haunt us and we got nothing out of the game. Coventry deserved to win today – the scoreline was probably a fair result.”