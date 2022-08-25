Ampthill maintain 100 per cent start with victory over Rushden

Ampthill have won three out of three this season

Town were missing several regulars but their squad proved big enough to overcome the young Hayden Road side and they got home with ease with a goal in each half. The

Amps should have pressed home their domination with more goals but they brought all three points back with a solid team effort.

Ampthill began strongly and took a 10th-minute lead when Lawrence Burton fired home when he found space after Cullen and Kapadia combined.

Soon after Danny Butler brought a good save from the home keeper when he should have mad sure and Town held a single goal lead at the break after being unable to make more of the majority of the ball, while Rushden's attack was well marshalled by Town's back line.

Rushden tried to get back in the game in the second period but lacked firepower up front while Charlie Cullen went close for Town on the hour and Danny Butler wasted a chance to add to the lead after Cawley's good pass.

Ampthill added a second on 75 minutes when a long ball from keeper Tompkins found Jamie Cerminara and he planted his header past the keeper.

Substitute Jack Ambrose saw his shot saved while a Kapadia header was stopped before the final whistle with Town bagging all the points to make it three wins in a row.