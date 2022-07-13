Ampthill confirm World Cup winner Joe Worsley will advise the club next season

Joe Worsley is to be an advisor to Ampthill next season.

Worsley retired from playing in 2011 having made 275 appearances for Wasps, winning four Premiership titles and two Heineken Cups.

He represented England 78 times and was a member of the World Cup winning squad in 2003.

Most recently, Worsley has been working in France as defence coach for Top 14 club Castres Olympique and will be helping the backroom team at Ampthill as a specialist performance advisor.

Worsley will be aiding the coaching team of Turner, Mouritz Botha (forwards coach), Vincent Koch (scrum coach), Tom Hudson (backs player-coach) and Ian Fletcher (head of strength and conditioning).

Turner said: “This is another significant step forward for the club as we look to improve in all areas, on and off the pitch.

"It’s no secret that we let a few results get away from us last season and Joe’s experience will drive the team performance levels – I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Worsley added: “I am looking forward to helping the coaches and players at Ampthill in whatever way I can.

"It’ll be fantastic to be involved with ‘The Mob’. I hope that we will see more success this coming season.”

Meanwhile, Ampthill have confirmed their pre-season schedule as they prepare for the upcoming Championship season.

They’ll first welcome Newport RFC back to Dillingham Park on Saturday, August 20, a side who are the reigning Welsh Premiership Cup Champions having beaten Aberavon in the final at the Principality Stadium in April.

A week later the club goes on tour to Wales where Ampthill will play in two games. Firstly, they’ll face Welsh Premiership champions Cardiff RFC at The Arms Park on Friday, August 26 at 7.15pm, then the next day will play Glamorgan Wanderers at the Memorial Ground at 1pm.

One other fixture is yet to be announced.

Head coach Turner said: “It’ll be good to play some different opposition in pre-season.