Ampthill are too good for Cambridge

Ampthill won their final home game.

​Ampthill proved too strong for bottom-of-the-table Cambridge on Saturday as they ran out 54-43 winners at Dillingham Park.

The hosts were looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss at Cornish Pirates the previous week and avenge the 13-7 defeat at The Ellgia Field in December – the visitors’ last win in the RFU Championship.

Ampthill started with intent and Jack Bracken scored within two minutes, Luke Davidson converting from the touchline, a penalty reducing the arrears and then Cambridge going in front when Eli Caven scored under the posts, Joe Tarrant converting.

Joe Gaffan added another Cambridge try before Bracken got his second for Ampthill, Davidson again converting, but Josh Skelcey returned to Ampthill to score the next for Cambridge and with Caven getting another it was 14-29 at the break.

Ampthill bounced back in style in the second-half, Sione Va’enuku going under the posts, Olamide Sodeke running 50 metres for the next and then Bracken grabbing his hat-trick try for a 33-29 Mob lead.

Va’enuku’s second was converted by Davidson, as was Harrison Courtney’s try, before Cambridge responded to make it 47-36.

Bracken got Ampthill’s eighth and final try, with a seventh conversion from Davidson, before Cambridge’s consolation rounded things off.

Ampthill play their final game of the RFU Championship season next Saturday when they host Doncaster Knights.