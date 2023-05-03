News you can trust since 1845
Ampthill and Bedford Blues both suffer final day defeats

​It was a disappointing final day of RFU Championship action for Bedford Blues and Ampthill – with the latter having a say in the destination of the league title.

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:36 BST
Both Bedford and Ampthill lost at the weekend.Both Bedford and Ampthill lost at the weekend.
​The Mob’s 43-15 defeat at Jersey Reds saw the home side take the honours at the top of the table, although the visitors produced a better performance then the scoreline suggests.

Barely two minutes in, Tom Hardwick kicked to touch on 22, the lineout secured the ball and two phases later Lewis Finlay spotted a gap and went alone through the home defence to score right of posts, with Hardwick converting

The home side levelled only for a Hardwick penalty to regain the lead for Ampthill, but three more Jersey tries put them 24-10 in front at the break.

Jersey scored again after the break and although Alex Harmes soon reduced the arrears, the home side went on to win 43-15 and seal the title.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said: “That was a hell of a performance from our boys. Unfortunately most decisions went against us. We still battled but ultimately, Jersey deserved their win.”

Fourth-placed Bedford Blues, meanwhile, were beaten 43-19 at home by an impressive Coventry side in front of over 3,200 spectators at Goldington Road.

Rich Lane marked 100 appearances for the club with two tries, while Dean Adamson also got his name on the scoreboard and Will Maisey confirmed his position as leading marksman in the Championship on 178 league points.

