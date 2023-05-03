Ampthill and Bedford Blues both suffer final day defeats

​It was a disappointing final day of RFU Championship action for Bedford Blues and Ampthill – with the latter having a say in the destination of the league title.

Both Bedford and Ampthill lost at the weekend.

​The Mob’s 43-15 defeat at Jersey Reds saw the home side take the honours at the top of the table, although the visitors produced a better performance then the scoreline suggests.

Barely two minutes in, Tom Hardwick kicked to touch on 22, the lineout secured the ball and two phases later Lewis Finlay spotted a gap and went alone through the home defence to score right of posts, with Hardwick converting

The home side levelled only for a Hardwick penalty to regain the lead for Ampthill, but three more Jersey tries put them 24-10 in front at the break.

Jersey scored again after the break and although Alex Harmes soon reduced the arrears, the home side went on to win 43-15 and seal the title.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said: “That was a hell of a performance from our boys. Unfortunately most decisions went against us. We still battled but ultimately, Jersey deserved their win.”

Fourth-placed Bedford Blues, meanwhile, were beaten 43-19 at home by an impressive Coventry side in front of over 3,200 spectators at Goldington Road.