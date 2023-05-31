​Aidan and Tony win the Mick Hill Trophy

​Bedford & County Golf Club held their annual Mick Hill trophy for adult/junior combined pairings with a field of eight groups.

Aidan and Tony Humphreys with the Mick Hill Trophy.

Overall winners were father and son Aidan and Tony Humphreys who returned 40 stableford points ahead of Matt Arden and John Reeds on 36 points.

Julie Sargeant, meanwhile, was the toast of the club after securing a hole in one on the second on Sunday.

Results:

Ladies Tuesday Stableford: Division One winner Pauline Hulance 41 pts, runner up Jocelyn Binks 34 pts; Division Two winner Anne Pike 31 pts, runner up Elaine Eayrs 30 pts.

Men’s midweek medal: Division One winner Oliver Saunders 70, runner up on c/b Russell Thornton 71, 3rd place Elliot Smith 71; Division Two winner Jordan Fortune 69, runner up Nigel Chinneck 73; Division Three winner Mark Delicate 68, runner up Tilly Perrone 71

9 hole challenge: Winner on c/b Mike Grafton 18 pts, runner up Russell Thornton 18 pts