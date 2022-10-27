The winners of the Royle Cup, Jonah James and Adrian Canale.

They came in four up while very close behind them were the runners-up Chris Trussell and Martin Avenia on three up.

Every year the past captains have a match against the club and there is always a lot of banter and it’s very keenly contested.

This year there were 16 past captains taking part with an excellent dinner afterwards. The result would go in favour of the Club by six matches to two but a good time was had by everyone with a chance to remember absent friends.

RESULTS:

Men’s mid week stableford: Division One winner Paul Rose 34 pts, runner up Eamon McEvoy 33 pts; Division Two winner on c/b Philip Burnham 36 pts, runner up John Marsom 36 pts; Division Three winner Shaun Staplehurst 38 pts, runner up Tilly Perrone 36 pts.

Peter Jones Greensome Foursomes (Juniors) : Winners Blake Thornton & Joshua Thornton 46 pts, runners up Louis Fitzgerald & Evan Scott 38 pts

Ladies inter club match: Harlestone 165 points, Bedford & County 171 points.