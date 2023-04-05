Adamson's Bedford Blues feat and a win for The Mob

​A record was broken and an unbeaten run extended as Bedford Blues and Ampthill continued their Championship campaigns this week.

Dean Adamson broke Blues' try-scoring record.

​Dean Adamson wrote himself into more Bedford Blues folklore but it wasn’t enough to prevent them suffering a first home defeat of the season as league leaders, Ealing Trailfinders, continued their march towards the title with a 40-31 success at Goldington Road.

The perennial try scorer grabbed his 113th club score to move fifth in Bedford’s all-time leaderboard and for a time, that try looked like it would be the springboard for a comeback before Ealing closed the game out with a decisive sixth score of their own.

Speaking at the final whistle, Adamson said: “[It’s a] very proud moment for me and my family. It’s really nice to do it in front of the fans here at Goldington Road and it’s been something I’ve been waiting a long time for.

“It’s a shame it came in a defeat but I think we can take a lot of positives into Jersey which will be another tough game for us at home.”

Ealing struck first before Blues’ Luke Frost and then Louis Grimoldby scored to give Blues a 12-7 lead.

But four tries – two either side of half-time – put Ealing in control but Adamson’s historic moment plus further tries from Michael Le Bourgeois and Jake Garside suddenly had Blues just two points behind.

However, Ealing’s Carlo Tizzano wrapped things up late on for the visitors.

Ampthill, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to four games to climb to seventh in the Championship table courtesy of an improved second half performance against Richmond, winning 33-19.

Paul Turner, Ampthill head coach, said: “It was a pretty poor first-half performance, we made too many errors and to be up at the break was a bonus.