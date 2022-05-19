A smash charity event

The event proved to be a great success with the many spectators treated to some entertaining and high-quality tennis.
Harry Mabbitt and Paul Thomas were victors in the Men’s event with Matt Foster and Paul Salter runners-up.
Barbara Mabbitt and Mandy Lines won the Ladies’ competition with Emily Devereux and Niamh Gourlay the runners-up.
A total of £824 was raised for the charity and Sally Olney – wife of David, a member for 60 years – kindly accepted payment on behalf of the Alzheimer's Society from the club's head coach Terry Mabbitt.