New club record set by Bedford Hockey Club in Ladies' 1s match

Kate Costin sets a new club record

It was a resounding 6-0 victory for Bedford’s Ladies' First Team, away to Upminster. Two goals by Kate Costin sees her break a Ladies' First Team record, for the number of sequential matches a player has scored in.

From statistics held, going back to 2007, the previous record was eight in a row, Kate now tops that, having scored in her last nine matches.

Further goals were scored by Aine Gransden, Ellie Scott, Sherri Fensom, and Rachel Collings.

This coming weekend has top of the table Bedford host second place Cambridge City, guaranteeing an exciting spectacle for the home crowd.

Men's 1s, Richard Evans, scores

Richard Evans opened the scoring for the Men’s First Team, just 5-minutes into the match against second in the table, Pelicans, following up with his second, just minutes later, before Pelicans pulled one back in the second quarter.

It was a game that had two school-boy debutants, Freddie Bowis and Man of the Match, keeper, Will Jackson, who prevented Pelicans from converting any further goal-scoring opportunities, giving Bedford the 2-1 victory and Pelicans their first loss of the season.

The team head away to bottom of the table, Cambridge South this coming Saturday.

It was victory, too, for the Ladies’ Second Team, Bedford getting on the scorecard just 3 minutes into the match against Crostyx, further goals following from Cheryll Wilson and Harriet Potter. The win takes Bedford up to third in the table, level on points with second place Blueharts but just below on goal difference.

Ladies' 2s defend their goal

With so many of their talented youngsters being drawn up for first team action, the Men’s Second Team are struggling to find their feet this season, suffering a 3-0 loss to Chelmsford at the weekend.

There was a draw for the Ladies’ Third Team, away to Welwyn Garden City, Emma Burak adding to her season’s goal tally.

Lee Hoggett pulled a goal back against St Albans, for the Men’s Third Team, having fallen 2-0 down. Despite preventing further scoring opportunities for their opponents, however, Bedford also failed to find the back of the net again, St Albans walking away with the 2-1 win.

There were wins for both Fourth Teams, a 4-1 victory for the women over St Albans, with goals from Alice Brady-White, Emma Cook, Emma Gibbs and Molly Hawkins, and 2-1 over Letchworth for the men, Sandeep Sira and Kieran Farrer the scorers.

Zameer Safdar, Men's 7s scorer

There was just a consolation goal, by Ella Litchfield, for the Ladies Fifth Team against Blueharts, ending in a 3-1 win to the opposition, whilst it was a win for Bedford’s Men, with two goals from Michael Bennell and a goal apiece to James Pagliaro and Keith Sohl.

Bedford’s Sixth Team keeper, Charlotte Toombs, was voted Players’ Player for a second consecutive week, for holding St Albans to just two goals, in a match that Bedford came so close to drawing, when Isabel McConnell scored to bring the score to 1-1 on the 48th minute, only for St Albans to steal the win in the closing phase of the game.

It was a loss, too, for the Men’s Sixes, going 3-1 down away to Letchworth, Bedford’s goal coming from the stick of Duncan Talbot.

The Ladies’ Seventh Team secured a solid 3-1 win over Chiltern’s Second XI, a goal from Steph Daniels, just 3 minutes into the match, followed by two from Charlotte Goodson, bringing the points for Bedford and seeing them sitting second in the Division.

It’s a second-place spot in the table for the Men’s Sevens, too, Zameer Safdar adding to his total for the season, to help the team to a 3-0 win over Rickmansworth.

There was also league action at the weekend for the Under 18 Boys’ Youth team. Blueharts struck early, scoring within the first minute, but Bedford soon settled into their stride, Freddie Bowis bringing the equaliser, only for Blueharts to take the lead again as the first half was ending. Digging deep in the second half, it was Bedford who found the back of the net, the match closing in a 2-2 draw.