Wilson and Mills stay unbeaten at Corn Exchange

Bedford boxers Julian Wilson and Micky Mills continued unbeaten starts to their pro careers when they turned out for Shamrock Gym’s ‘The Boys are Back in Town’ fight night at the town’s Corn Exchange recently.

Cruiserweight Wilson made it three wins from as many pro bouts when he comfortably dispatched Lithuanian journeyman Remigijus Ziausys by a unanimous points decision after having put his 34-year-old opponent on the canvas in the first and last rounds.

The 28-year-old dominated Ziausys throughout the four-round contest and looked like he’d be comfortable at twice the distance.

While his chin wasn’t tested, Wilson had to be mindful of his experienced foe – a veteran of 117 fights who has previously gone the distance with British heavyweights Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte.

“In over 100 fights, he’s never been dropped by a body shot,” said Wilson. “I would have liked to have finished him earlier, but I knew he was a very tough man and it would take a lot to get him out of there.

“He covered and tucked up well. He’s been around the block and knew how to survive.”

Super-welterweight Mills outpointed Kevin McCauley, from Brighton, to claim back-to-back victories and maintain the perfect start to his career.

Taking control of the fight on the inside, the 24-year-old outworked McCauley in a measured performance that belied his lack of experience.

In what was McCauley’s 194th pro outing, he failed to match the work-rate of Mills, who was the busier and more accurate throughout the four-round contest.

Mills said: “He came up here to have a scrap and he got one.

“It was a tough fight, he was constantly talking and he showed me a few things – it’s a learning curve isn’t it?

“There’s no way I could have finished that fight any earlier, you could’ve chucked the kitchen sink at him, he was going nowhere.

“But that’s now two from two, and now it’s onto the next, home or away, I’ll have a go at whoever’s put in front of me.”

Head coach Sid Thompson, who trains both fighters, said: “We’ve all learned a few things and the lads have come through unscathed – that’s always the main thing.

“We’ll keep learning, keep improving and on we go – it was just another step for these guys. We’re currently looking for a permanent gym to give these guys 24-hour exclusive access, that’s really important, if we’re to continue making the kind of progress we’ve made with them so far.”

The next shows will be back at the Corn Exchange on July 29 and November 10.