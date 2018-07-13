Sabon wins the belt after beating Griffiths

Bedford’s first-ever open-air boxing card was hailed as a big success on Saturday due to some gorgeous weather and exciting bouts in support of the main bill.

Topping the card at Bedford Town’s Eyrie ground was Polish-born and now Bedford resident Gracjan ‘The Hit Man’ Sabon taking on former QPR and Bedford Town footballer ‘Mad Dog’ Leroy Griffiths for the vacant UBF International light heavyweight title

Sabon was in his seventh fight and after an exciting build-up to the bout, the Bedford fans got behind the Hit Man with the atmosphere building.

As soon as the first bell rang there was a instant barrage of punches from Sabon, leading to a knockdown in the first 25 seconds.

Sabon never looked like he was going to be troubled by Griffiths and trainer Russell Birdsall advised him to calm down and box with his jab

The knock-out soon arrived after one minute and 53 seconds of the first round after a Sabon double jab set up his man for the finish as he walked right through his opponent.

Griffiths was in no state to continue as the referee called a halt to the fight and Sabon was presented with the title belt.

Sabon’s trainer and coach Birdsall believes he now has an exciting future ahead of him.

The undercard featured six fighters from highly-rated trainer Sidney Thompson’s stable.

They put up a great show with four wins and a loss.

A ladies’ fight over three two-minute rounds between Amy Nichols and Sam Zehetneie had the crowd on their feet as both women fought to a standstill.

Nichols emerged as the victor with a points decision.

Bedford boxing gym Branks have confirmed there will be a second event after this card’s success.