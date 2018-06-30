Sabon aiming for a title in outdoor show

An outdoor boxing show in aid of charity is taking place at Bedford Town Football Club’s The Eyrie ground this evening.

Top of the bill on the night will be a UBF international light heavyweight fight between Bedford’s Gracjan ‘Hitman’ Sabon and tough Londoner Leroy ‘Mad Dog’Griffiths.

The event is being held in conjunction with the football club and the Bedford-based Branks Gym.

Polish-born Sabon is now living in Bedford and is on the road towards a professional career in British boxing.

After numerous visits to boxing gyms looking for someone to train him, Sabon was put in touch with trainer Russell Birdsall and began his career as a boxer.

He now has seven fights (5-2) on his record, with five wins under the guidance of Birdsall and co-trainer Nigel Howlet, both who have many years experience in the British boxing world.

Sabon has now secured a shot at the UBF light heavyweight title against Griffiths in what is thought to be Bedford’s first ever outdoor boxing event.

Fighting on the under-card will be Sabon’s team-mate Conner Mcraken, who is also trained by Birdsall and Howlet of Team Eagles.

Both Mcraken and Sabon are sponsored by 360 Salon Tanning & Beauty of 119 Midland Road, Bedford.

A total of eight fights will be supporting the show featuring up-and-coming fighters from the Bedford area.

They will include Farhan Ali, George Hooper, Tom Berrington, Andy Nicholls, Zoe Paul, Jamie Frear, Mario Ille, Avran Sundra, Larenzo Eduaro and Genarro Ferrone.

Tickets cost £10 for standing or £20 for seats.

They are available from the 360 Salon Tanning & Beauty in town.

Doors open at 6pm with the first bout due to start at 7pm.