New ticket system for Bedford Blues

Bedford Blues have stepped into the 21st century with their new ticketing system, which allows fans to download a QR code to their mobile phones.

The club have joined forces with TicketCo, who will manage all ticketing sales for the 5,000-capacity ground in Goldington Road.

Once codes are sent to fans’ phones they can then be scanned at turnstiles to gain entry on match-day.

The platform also provides Bedford Blues with an online ticketing and payment facility, which is integrated with the club’s website and Facebook page.

Gareth Alred, Bedford Blues’ chief operating officer, said: “We appreciate this is change for supporters, but it is designed to provide an improved supporter experience, gain a further understanding of our attendees, integrate into our other systems and help us drive the club’s growth commercially.

“The reason for the change is also two-fold, not just does it improve all of the above areas and illustrates our ability to change with the times, however we have also been let down by our previous provider without notice this summer. Therefore I would like to thank TicketCo for their work to date.”

Tickets for Blues pre-season matches against Cambridge, on Friday, August 23, and Cardiff Blues on Saturday, September 14, are now on sale via the platform.