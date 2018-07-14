Conroy looking for third straight win

Bedford cruiserweight Conroy Downer says he wants to take fight fans on an exciting journey over the next five years.

The 27-year-old, who has had back-to-back wins since turning pro, is looking to make it three out of three at the iconic York Hall in Bethnal Green this evening.

Downer, whose opponent is still to be confirmed, said: “People want excitement, they want to see knockouts and that’s what I try to give them.

“I knock people out in sparring all the time – it happens every day – and it will start happening when I get opponents who don’t just tuck up to survive.

“At the moment, I’m happy to get the rounds in and learn, but I want to push on as well.

“I’ve got five years in the pro game and want to get as far as I can as quickly as I can.

“That’s long enough for me to get to major-title level.

“The cruiserweight division is open and I dream about fighting people like (Britain’s Commonwealth title-holder) Lawrence Okolie every day.

“That will be a great fight for me once I get up to that level. I can see me winning that spectacularly with a KO.”

Downer has a new manager guiding his career, London-based Winston Fuller, who is well respected.