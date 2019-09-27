Bedford School pair win places on England Hockey programme

Bedford School pupils Joshua Addo and Joshua Stewart have been selected for the England Hockey player development programme after impressing in trials back in June.

Year 10 student Joshua Stewart (14) beat competition from boys playing two age groups higher to earn a place in the U17 squad, while Year 9 pupil Joshua Addo (13) will play for the U15s.

The boys are the latest in a long line of Bedford School boys to join the prestigious England Hockey programme which starts later this month with training at Merchant Taylors’ School on Mondays and Sundays.

It culminates with potential selection for the Futures Cup, the pinnacle of the England player pathway programme.

Joshua’s older brother Tom followed a similar path, and last year upper sixth former Charlie Axford captained the winning side at the Futures Cup.