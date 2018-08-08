Bedford’s children are challenged to take part in town’s next junior aquathon

Children from school years 3-11 welcome to take part are welcome to take part in the Bedford Junior Aquathlon.

An Aquathlon is a combined swimming and running event, and is held twice a year in Bedford, the next one being at Robinson Pools and Fitness and Bedford Park on Sunday, September 23.

There are five age categories; with year 3’s challenged to swim 66 metres and a 600 metre run all the way up to years 10 and 11 students swimming 400 metres and a 2.8km run, although these may change slightly.

Cllr Sarah-Jayne Holland, Bedford portfolio holder for leisure and culture said: “The 25th Bedford Junior Aquathlon took place in May this year and saw over 130 young people take part and compete.

“This popular event is a great chance to get the whole family out, show their support and enjoy what’s sure to be a fantastic event in Bedford Park.”

Entries close at 5pm on Tuesday, September 4. To find out more and register to take part, visit www.bedford.gov.uk/aquathlon