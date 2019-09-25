A year of free tennis in Bedford for all the family

Here’s an ace idea - a year of free tennis for everyone in Bedford.

National sports charity ‘Tennis For Free’ is running a programme of free tennis at Kempston’s Addison Howard Park from this weekend (September 28).

Every Saturday morning from 10-11.30am there will be free coach-led tennis sessions for all the family for one year.

The scheme, run in partnership with Bedford Borough Council and the Lawn Tennis Association, will be led by professional tennis coach Ryan Bezer. You don’t even need a racket or a ball to take part as all equipment is provided free of charge. All you need to do is sign up at www.tennisforfree.com

Ryan Bezer said: “I am very excited to welcome Tennis For Free to Bedford and join the other 100-plus Tennis For Free sites across the UK.

“The Tennis For Free scheme is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to try tennis for either the first time, or to dust off the cobwebs after a time away from the sport.

“It’s a fun, friendly and entertaining free weekly event where you’ll make new friends and benefit from regular exercise. There is no catch, as the name suggests, everything is free.”

Tennis For Free chief executive Paul Jessop said: “We are changing the image of tennis to a sport for ALL by removing the cost barrier so that members of all communities can play and benefit physically, mentally and socially.

“Addison Howard Park is one of hundreds of schemes we are opening across the UK over the next five years as part of our plan to get more people playing this wonderful sport. We have created specially designed programmes to welcome families, the old and the young, of any ability and the beauty is that each session is led by qualified tennis coaches who will ensure people develop at their own pace.

“But it’s not just about the playing. We have seen at our other schemes that small friendly community groups grow. This social cohesion is great to see especially for those who may not think tennis is for them but is for another member of their family. People can still stay involved and help run the schemes. We are always looking for local volunteers to grow the game, indeed some of our most successful and sustainable schemes across the UK have the coaches supported by a team of volunteers who organise further events which all contributes towards everyone’s wellbeing.”

You can also follow Tennis For Free on Twitter and Facebook @tennisforfree