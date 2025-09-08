Momentous Celebrations at Bedford Hockey Club

The Under 5s joined the party

Saturday the 6th of September was a red-letter day for Bedford Hockey Club.

It was a day of gratitude, pride, celebration and immense fun, the culmination of well over a year of planning, collaboration and grafting to upgrade the Chester Road facilities.

Bedford Hockey Club’s home ground is at the Bedford Sports and Hockey Centre in Queen’s Park; the pitches having been located there in 1993. At that time, a merger between Bedford Town’s men’s and women’s teams and Parkside Ladies, brought the formation of Bedford Hockey Club as we now know it.

The two pitches and the clubhouse are run by Bedford Sports Foundation, a charity, with a facilities manager and board of Trustees.

The official opening ceremony

Whilst, for fifty percent of the time, the pitches are utilised for hockey, they also host a number of football teams and school groups for the rest of their bookings, with other community groups making use of the clubhouse amenities.

Saturday provided an opportunity to acknowledge the immense contribution of Bedford Borough Council, The Sports Foundation and the hockey club members themselves, in bringing this project to fruition.

With glorious sunshine and many sideshows adding to the carnival atmosphere, the day also had a programme of events showcasing the range of opportunities available to the local community, across ages and abilities, should they wish to participate in hockey. Bromham Youth and Queens Park Crescent football teams also participated, playing a match to promote the football action that takes place at the ground,

The priority for the day was to provide every hockey club member the chance to play on the newly laid pitches, with, a mixed 7-a-side tournament taking place for players from across the 7 men’s and 8 women’s senior squads. There was, also, an exhibition match, featuring the Men’s and Ladies’ first XI players.

England and GB International, Sam Ward attended

Fun sessions were organised for all the junior age groups, from the Under-fives upwards, including a match for the U18 Allstars, a team formed last season to provide an opportunity for players from state schools, with currently no access to hockey at school, to perform as a team.

A mixed Masters match celebrated the club’s more mature players, whilst a walking hockey demonstration highlighted the inclusivity of hockey, with players from across the generations participating, and with individuals living with a range of health conditions remaining active through this format of the game.

One of the highlights of the day was a special appearance by England and GB Hockey international, Sam Ward, who provided a drag flick masterclass, as well as coaching for each separate junior age group.

A break in play in the middle of the day saw visiting local dignitaries, club sponsors, sports foundation trustees, Bedford Hockey Club’s President, and other committee members, gather in front of the attending crowd for an official pitch opening ceremony and plaque unveiling.

Truly an inspirational and heart-warming day for all who attended.